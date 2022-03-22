TILLMAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a Tillman County man has been arrested on multiple charges stemming from a child pornography complaint.

The investigation began after a social media company sent a cyber tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) alleging that Khami Hester had uploaded child sexual assault material on their platform.

OSBI members were joined by several agencies and task forces to arrest Hester at his residence in Frederick on March 17, 2022, at approximately 11 a.m.

Officials say Hester assaulted an agent of the District III Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force during the execution of the search warrant.

Hester was then tased by a Tillman County Deputy and taken into custody.

Officials say the attacked agent was cleared at the scene by the Tillman County Emergency Medical Service.

Hester has been booked in and charged in the Tillman County District Court with Distribution of Child Pornography, Possession of Child Pornography, Violation of the Computer Crimes Act and Assault and Battery on a Police Officer.

Hester is being held on a $150,000 bond.

If you suspect a child is being sexually exploited, contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST or www.cybertipline.com.