OSBI trying to capture man behind two Blaine County home invasions, 1 involving rape; offering large reward for information that leads to arrest

BLAINE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is offering two $7,500 rewards for information that results in the apprehension of the man who committed two home invasion, one of which involved the rape of an elderly woman.

Each of the two $7,500 rewards is for a different home invasion that occurred in the Watonga area in Blaine County in fall 2019.

An 82-year-old man was assaulted during an armed robbery at his home on 4th Street in Watonga on Oct. 13, 2019. His home was also burglarized and his vehicle was stolen. He was taken to a hospital and treated for his injuries. The vehicle was later recovered by law enforcement officers.

A second home invasion occurred on Nov. 17, 2019, when an unknown male suspect forced his way inside the home of a 78-year-old woman off of Airport Road in Watonga.

“The woman was raped by the suspect who then stole several items from her home,” OSBI officials said.

The suspect behind both home invasions is described as a stocky Black man, between 30-35 years old and wearing dark clothing. OSBI agents believe the two home invasions are connected.

“If you have any information about either case, contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov. YOU CAN REMAIN ANONYMOUS,” OSBI officials said in an email.