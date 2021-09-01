OSBI trying to identify woman 13 years after body found in Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – It has been more than 13 years since a woman’s body was found in Norman, but officials say they are still trying to identify her.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation say the woman’s body was found partially buried at 120th and Alameda Rd. in Norman on Aug. 31, 2008.

Since then, agents have struggled to identify the victim.

On Tuesday, the OSBI released a sketch of the woman of what she looked like with four different hair styles. Officials say she also had a starburst moon tattoo on her lower back.

If you have any information on the case, call the OSBI at (800) 522-8017.