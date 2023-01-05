ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the suspect in the 2020 murder of a Catoosa man has plead guilty.

OSBI says Bradley Bales plead guilty on Thursday to Murder in the Second Degree and Desecration of a Human Corpse in connection with the 2020 murder of Bart Kutt. As a result, Bales was sentenced to 40 years in the Oklahoma Department of Correction.

Bradley Bales. Image courtesy Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

According to OSBI, Kutt was found dead on June 8, 2020 while Catoosa police officers were conducting a welfare check. Kutt had not been seen or heard from for several days and as police conducted the welfare check, they noticed a bad smell coming from the garage.

Police discovered Kutt’s deceased body lying on the floor burned beyond recognition. Kutt was identified by dental records.

Officials say OSBI Special Agents arrested Bales on July 15, 2020. A second suspect, Madison Broyles, was arrested by the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force in Tulsa on August 2, 2020. Broyles was charged with Murder in the First Degree, Larceny of an Automobile and Desecration of a Human Corpse. A third suspect, Kayla Harche, was taken into custody by OBSI Agents in Tulsa on June 18, 2020. Harche is charged with Accessory to a Felony.

Both Broyles and Harche are to be arraigned later in January 2023.