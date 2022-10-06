CREEK COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) says a 41-year-old Tulsa man, a registered sex offender, has been arrested on possession and distribution child pornography charges.

On July 5, 2022, the OSBI Internet Crimes Against Children Unit received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that someone in Creek County had uploaded child pornography to a social media platform.

Officials with the OSBI day during the investigation, John Adam Richardson of Tulsa, Oklahoma, was identified as the suspect behind the social media accounts.

John Adam Richardson, courtesy: Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation

According to the Oklahoma State Courts Network, Richardson is currently on probation for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender from a 2002 Utah conviction.

Richardson was taken into custody without incident Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Tulsa Department of Corrections Probation Office.

He was booked into the Creek County Jail on Possession of Child Pornography and Distribution of Child Pornography charges.

Richardson’s bond is set at $200,000.