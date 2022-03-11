OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) says the remains of a woman found partially buried in Caddo County in 1995 have now been identified as 20-year-old Katrina Bentivegna of Midwest City.



The OSBI Cold Case Unit submitted Bentivegna’s DNA to Parabon Nanolabs in March of 2021.

Parabon submitted results back to the OSBI with possible genetic matches in August of 2021. Agents then contacted possible relatives requesting DNA samples to compare to Bentivegna’s.

Recently, OSBI agents were notified the comparisons were a match and Bentivegna’s family was notified that she was positively identified.

“We are thrilled to be able to reunite Katrina with her family,” said OSBI Director Ricky Adams. “While it took 27 years to be able to deliver the news, we never stopped working to identify Katrina. We pursue all options available at the time for victims and sometimes we have to wait for technological advances like forensic genetic genealogy. The first step in cases like this is to identify the victim. Now we continue our pursuit of justice for Katrina.”

Bentivegna’s dismembered body was discovered near Route 66 and Highway 281 in Caddo County on April 24, 1995.

The Caddo County Sheriff’s Office requested OSBI assistance with the investigation. It was difficult to identify Bentivegna at the time because her feet, hands and head were removed from her body.

In 1996, a skull was found that the OSBI later confirmed through DNA comparison belonged to the body found in 1995.

Over the years, agents have pursued numerous leads in an effort to identify Bentivegna with help from the Caddo County Sheriff’s Office, Oklahoma Office of Chief Medical Examiner, as well as the FBI.

“The family of Katrina Kay (Burton) Bentivegna is very appreciative of the hard work and countless hours of time the teams from the Caddo County Sheriff’s Office and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation put in to help identify the body of our beloved mother, daughter, sister, cousin, niece and friend. At this time, we request no contact or inquiries.” Family of Katrina Bentivegna

Bentivegna’s maiden name was Burton. She was originally from Colorado and arrived in Oklahoma in the summer of 1993. She was married in November of 1993 and is survived by her son.

“I appreciate all the hard work the OSBI has put into identifying my mother,” Katrina’s son said. “There have been many unanswered questions over the past 27 years but now I have closure in knowing what happened to my mom.”

If you knew Katrina (Burton) Bentivegna or have any information on her murder, please contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov. You can remain anonymous.