POCOLA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) and U.S. Marshal Service (USMS) are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted for a murder back in February.

Officials say Tyriq Eastling is wanted in the murder of Barry Richardson of Pocola on February 21, 2023.

The USMS is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the location and or arrest of Eastling.

Officials say Eastling has contacts throughout Oklahoma and Arkansas.

Two others suspected of being involved in the homicide, Tavin Chambers and Rashawd Chambers, were apprehended and are currently in custody at the LeFlore County Detention Center.

“Authorities are working diligently to bring this investigation to a swift and just conclusion,” said the OSBI. “The community’s support and cooperation during this time will be appreciated and anyone with information is encouraged to come forward.”

Investigators warn not to approach Eastling and to immediately contact their local law enforcement agency.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Eastling, please contact the OSBI tip line at 1-800-522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov or the U.S. Marshall Service.