OSBI: Woman arrested after allegedly attacking pregnant woman, removing unborn baby

As of Tuesday, October 14, 27-year-old Taylor Rene Parker remained in custody in Idabel, Oklahoma. Parker faces homicide and kidnapping charges in connection with the death of a Bowie County woman and the child authorities say was removed from her womb. (Source: Idabel Police Department)

IDABEL, Okla. (KFOR) – A 27-year-old woman has been arrested after a horrific attack.

On Oct. 9, law enforcement agencies began investigating after they were notified that a Texas woman had arrived at an Oklahoma hospital with a baby who wasn’t breathing.

Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and Idabel police detectives arrived at McCurtain Memorial Hospital and learned that 27-year-old Taylor Parker had been stopped by a trooper in DeKalb, Texas.

She told the trooper that she had just given birth to the baby on the side of the road, but the baby wasn’t breathing.

While at the hospital, the baby was pronounced dead.

Investigators later learned that Parker had allegedly attacked 21-year-old Reagan Simmons-Hancock and removed her unborn baby.

Simmons-Hancock also died as a result of the injuries she sustained in the attack.

Park was arrested and is facing two counts of murder and one count of kidnapping. She will remain in the Idabel City jail until she is transported back to Texas.

