OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – News 4 was provided with a pre-screening questionnaire the Oklahoma State Department of Education allegedly prompts applicants with. Some of the questions appear to be more politically and loyalty driven.

Michelle Strain worked at the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) for nearly three years. The last position she held with the agency was ‘Executive Director of Prevention and Intervention Services.’

“It was a great office with the things that we worked on. Our three divisions were prevention and intervention services, which was my division, which was like crisis and prevention and alternative education. And then there was school based mental health. And there was comprehensive school counseling. We’re kind of three divisions,” said Strain.

She recalled the moment State Superintendent Ryan Walters taking office as “very toxic.”

She noticed more and more of her colleagues were leaving her division.

The OSDE Assistant Deputy Superintendent of Student Support position opened up in March, so Strain said she applied for it.

“We really had no leadership and we really were reporting to no one and we were kind of just an island. It was not a good situation,” explained Strain. “I am a licensed professional counselor. I’m also a licensed school counselor, so I have a lot of qualification for that role. I’d had management experience.”

Strain told KFOR that OSDE’s Human Resources (HR) department reached out via email about setting up a pre-screening interviewing for the position.

“I had never heard of that before. I suspect, that I was either the first or one of the first people who had these questions asked to them. I also believe that they were worded slightly differently when they were asked to me as the questions you see now. I believe that the questions that were asked to me had not been screened yet because they were much more about, ‘Would I support Superintendent Walters and his initiatives?’,” added Strain.

She said the pre-screening interview involved three HR representatives, including the Director. The pre-screening was more of a panel interview, according to Strain.

Strain shared a list of questions she said were nearly identical to the questions she was asked in that pre-screening. The list of questions she took a snapshot of was forwarded to her through a co-worker who asked for the list prior to her interview for another internal position.

OSDE applicant pre-screening questions. Photo courtesy: Michelle Strain.

She recalled the questions starting out fairly normal, but then the pre-screening quickly took a political and loyal turn.

“‘Do you support Superintendent Walters and his initiatives?’ I said, ‘Could you please tell me what those initiatives are?’ And they said, ‘You don’t really know?’ And I said, ‘No, I don’t know. We have had exactly one staff meeting with him that was 10 minutes. We were not allowed to ask questions or speak and he spoke out to us and talked about morale for 10 minutes and then walked out of the room, so, no, I don’t know what his initiatives are,'” said Strain. “They kind of looked around at each other and were like, ‘Well, I guess social, emotional learning.’ He doesn’t support social emotional learning and my answer to them was, ‘Well, we haven’t been allowed to do social emotional learning here or talk about it really. We’ve had to remove it from our presentations, our digital resources.'”

She said the other questions didn’t take her by surprise.

“We were dealing with [media scrutiny] constantly, and from the time there was an election coming over a year ago, we were on our presentations. People were asking us questions. They were reporting us. I mean, we know how much pressure and what a microscope the State Department was under. And so, yes, I was very aware of that,” stated Strain.

Strain said she thought the pre-screening went “pretty well.”

Three weeks later, Strain said she was passed up on the promotion. What caused her to resign shortly after was Supt. Walters calling teachers unions “terrorist organizations.”

‘I packed up my stuff and left that day because I want nothing to do with that. It’s so offensive what he said, not only to teachers, but to people who’ve survived terrorist attacks. Are you kidding me?,” exclaimed Strain. “I am looking into ways to hold the State Department accountable for those things, because I believe the questions they asked me were, at the very least highly inappropriate and possibly illegal.”

An Oklahoma City employment attorney, Mark Hammons told KFOR the questions could be a Civil Rights violation.

He said a decision-making position could require questions as such, but that Strain may have a viable lawsuit on her hands.

“I believe the leadership team worked systematically to make our jobs hard. I think they wanted us to quit because I don’t think they wanted us to continue the work we were doing,” stated Strain. “I am not interested in retribution or getting back at them. I just want the corrupt business practices to stop, because all that’s going to happen is kids are going to suffer.”

News 4 reached out to 10 other state agencies to see if they had a similar set of pre-screening questions. So far, we have heard back from four.

“Referring to questions 5-7, no we do not ask these types of questions. Any screening questions would be related to professional background, qualifications, job specifics, or industry related,” said Oklahoma Department of Labor Governmental and Public Affairs Director, Elizabeth Searock.

“The Office of Attorney General ensures its hiring practices are in full compliance with all applicable laws. We ask no screening questions related to an applicant’s awareness of politics, media scrutiny or other extraneous factors,” stated the Oklahoma Office of the Attorney General Director of Communications, Phil Bacharach.

“Our interview process is based on the position being filled and are standard questions,” explained ABLE Commission Executive Director, Brandon Clabes.

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission Director of Public Information, Matt Skinner said, “No nothing like those” referring to the snapshot of questions OSDE allegedly asks.

House Representative Jacob Rosecrants (D-Norman) told KFOR he was flabbergasted to hear OSDE prompting applicants with such questions.

“What some people don’t understand is that our jobs as state representatives, it’s constant. So we have a lot of folks reach out to us, many constituents, but sometimes not even constituents. And ever since Ryan Walters became superintendent of public education, public schools, it’s been a constant stream of folks reaching out to me, being like, ‘Hey, is this cool?,'” said Rep. Rosecrants. “The first thing came to mind was, is this appropriate? Is this legal? And then also were these questions you had to answer in order to keep your job or to be promoted? Those were my big questions that I had when this was presented to me. This is not a privately owned corporation or company who can feel free to do these things all the time. This is a state funded agency paid for by taxpayers.”

He said this is the same rhetoric that will hurt Oklahoma’s education system.

“I guarantee you we’re going to be looking into it. I’ve said over and over and over again on social media, in public that there are whispers of not only, you know, dislike for what Walters is doing with the rhetoric, the constant, you know, broken record, all of this, but also whispers of impeachment. That’s how high it’s gotten. That’s how high the concern has gotten,” stated Rep. Rosecrants.

He said impeachment isn’t foreseeable in 2024 because there aren’t enough votes to do so, but he’s considering authoring legislation that would put more restraints on the Walters administration.

“This is transparency and this is accountability to a State Department of Education that is very well appropriated from us at the legislature and that’s all we’re asking for. We’re just asking for accountability and transparency. I don’t know why that’s so hard, so even finding out these questions were done kind of, you know, not just like, ‘Well, here you go, here’s the questions we ask.’ It was done in kind of that fear mongering way. And that just goes to show you just how toxic that place has become,” added Rep. Rosecrants. “It’s definitely in our purview as legislators to make sure we get to the bottom of this.”

News 4 reached out to OSDE Chief Policy Advisor, Matt Langston Wednesday morning with the list of questions.

“I’ve never seen that. Where/who did it come from and I’ll try to track it down,” stated Langston.

News 4 told Langston we were unable to disclose the identity of the sender. Strain has since agreed to be identified in the story.

Neither Langston or Supt. Walters have responded to News 4’s inquiry with an official statement.