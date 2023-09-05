OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Education announced an ongoing partnership with PragerU on Tuesday.

“I am thrilled to announce this partnership with PragerU,” said State Superintendent Ryan Walters.

According to USA Today, PragerU is an unaccredited right-wing advocacy group that focuses on offering an alternative to “dominant left-wing ideologies,”. The curriculum was added to Florida’s classrooms just days after the state Department of Education approved controversial academic standards for Black history curriculum.

“We promote American values through the creative use of educational videos that reach millions of people online. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Prager University Foundation (“PragerU”) offers a free alternative to the dominant left-wing ideology in culture, media, and education.” says PragerU.

The nonprofit was established by Allen Estrin and conservative radio talk show host Dennis Prager in 2009 and uses short videos to reach a wide audience.

Supt. Walters announced on Tuesday that OSDE has launched a partnership with PragerU Kids which “provides educational, entertaining, pro-American kids content.”

“This expansion of our availability resources will help ensure high quality materials rich in American History and values will be available to our teachers and students. We will work together to find ways for PragerU to create content that will enrich the education of Oklahoma student.” Supt. Walters added.