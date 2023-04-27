OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The State Superintendent Ryan Walters made it clear today, he wants so called DEI Czars out of Oklahoma Schools.

Today the Oklahoma Department of Education held a board meeting passing a rule to require all Oklahoma superintendents to change how they are handling any Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs.

The Oklahoma State School Board approved the following rules:

A list of all DEI-related expenditures made in the school district during the 2022-2023

school year.

a. This list should separately indicate expenditures on (1) staff, (2) materials, and (3)

third party contractors or vendors.

b. For each of those three subcategories, the list should further separately indicate

the amount of state or local funds, the amount of federal funds, and the amount of

private funds involved in the expenditure. A list of all personnel operating or assisting with a DEI program in the school district

during the 2022-2023 school year; An electronic copy of all materials used by school staff or third-party contractors for DEI

instruction in the school district during the 2022-2023 school year.