NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Seven months after a Norman High English teacher was accused of violating Oklahoma’s Critical Race Theory law (HB 1775), the State Department of Education has filed a complaint against her, seeking to revoke her teaching certification.

According to the State Department of Education’s (OSDE) administrative complaint filed at the end of February, a parent complaint pertaining to Summer Boismier was received by Norman Public Schools on the first day of school, August 19, 2022.

The complaint concerned a display in Boismier’s classroom and comments made by Boismier during a high school English 2 class that included that parent’s child.

Norman district employees then went to Boismier’s classroom to investigate the parent’s claims.

That’s where documents show they found bookshelves covered in red bulletin board paper with messages written in black marker.

The message allegedly stated, “Books the state doesn’t want you to read.”

The bookshelf was covered because NPS district guidelines required teachers to review the books in their classroom and either remove any contravening the guidance or cover the books until they had time to remove them.

Next to that message was a QR code with additional writing that said, “Definitely don’t scan me.”

That QR code in the classroom was linked to the Brooklyn Public Library’s “Books Unbanned” initiative which allows kids ages 13-21 to read the library’s full catalogue of books.

“Absolutely 1,000% deserve a place in our reading lists, in individual curricula,” OSDE’s complaint claims Boismier said.

NPS requested a meeting with Boismier to discuss their findings, but she resigned before the two parties could ever meet.

Boismier’s resignation statement said, “I will say the district did offer me back my job, allowing me back in the classroom as of [Tuesday morning]. However, there were some fundamental ideological differences between myself and district representatives that I just couldn’t get past.”

After her resignation, NPS reviewed the covered bookshelf in Boismier’s classroom.

NPS identified three books on her shelf: Gender Queer, The Bluest Eye and All Boys Aren’t Blue, according to OSDE’s administrative complaint.

The parent complaint to NPS also brought up Gender Queer.

The parent’s complaint stated the book was filled with inappropriate sexual content.

In a statement sent to News 4, NPS Superintendent, Nick Migliorino said, “There was no violation of OK HB1775 or SDE rules nor was the issue about any books actually on the teacher’s shelves or the use of the public library QR code.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, Migliorino told KFOR he still stands by that statement.

“Based on our investigation, Dr. Migliorino still stands by that statement and the rest of the message he shared with our families and staff. He understands that, after their independent review, the SDE may choose to disagree,” said NPS.

OSDE’s complaint also listed the books made available through the Brooklyn Public Library’s QR code.

23 books were listed in the complaint including To Kill A Mockingbird and Of Mice and Men.

OSDE’s complaint goes into detail about what Gender Queer‘s book is about.

It also reveals details about a book listed on the QR code students could have read, including some which discuss genitalia and sex like Gender Queer.

OSDE states the books also contained pictures to illustrate the story further.

Because of OSDE’s investigation into the matter, they’re requesting Boismier’s teaching certification be revoked.

The OSDE complaint claims Boismier’s certification should be revoked because of:

“[a] willful violation of a rule or regulation of the State Board of Education, or

“[a] conviction for any of the offenses or bases for revocation set forth in

Standards of Performance and Conduct for Teachers at Chapter 20, Subchapter 29 of this

Title.”

OSDE is accusing Boismier of violating the standards for teachers in promoting explicit sexual materials to minors as well as unlawful racist instruction.

OSDE has requested that the Board:

Appoint a hearing officer to conduct a hearing; see OAC 210:1-5-6(f)(1);

Set a time and date for a hearing on proceedings to revoke Boismier’s teaching

News 4 reached out to State Superintendent Ryan Walters’ office several times via phone call, text message, and email.

Supt. Walter told KFOR he could make time for an interview Tuesday afternoon, but didn’t reply after that. Neither did his communications team.

Supt. Walters failed to set up an interview time or send in a statement before the publication of this article.

Boismier wasn’t available for an interview Tuesday morning, but publicly said in a statement, “Sticks and stones may break my bones, but they will never stop me from insisting on every teacher’s obligations to educate responsibly as well as every student’s right to read freely and learn fully. As such, I am bemused to see OSDE commit so completely to a work of fiction, especially as new ‘leadership’ imposes a walnut-sized worldview on public education. OSDE’s complaint is a direct assault on the teachers who refuse to teach from places of fear, the students who refuse to learn from places of fear, and the communities that refuse to become literal places of fear. Teaching certificate or not, I will continue to speak in support of the marginalized voices silenced by Oklahoma’s war on words. I will continue to resist bending to the fill-in-the-blank bigotry laws such as HB 1775. Plus, I am far too busy sharing stories with those who seek them to care one single smidgen what OK’s state superintendent thinks of me.”

The Brooklyn Public Library (BPL) told KFOR they are still offering the “Books Unbanned” initiative at zero cost.

Since the initiative began in April 2022, 103 Oklahomans ages 13 to 21 have signed up for it, according to BPL.

BPL also says 6,000 “Books Unbanned” library cards have been given to teens all over the U.S.

Boismier has since moved to Brooklyn to work at the Brooklyn Public Library.

She explained in a previous interview with KFOR she was receiving death threats, some very vulgar.

Boismier didn’t feel comfortable living at her apartment anymore and had to turn over threats to law enforcement.

“We’re planning to be an even bigger nuisance for book-banning bigots this year,” Boismier told KFOR in a text conversation.

Boismier also asked her Twitter followers on March 19, “If my OK cert is revoked, I won’t be able to teach in the state where I was born, where I was educated, and where I was an educator for almost a decade. I won’t be able to teach anywhere [without] facing considerable obstacles to re-certification. And for what? What did I do?”

News 4 asked the Oklahoma Education Association for comment, but they declined, saying, “We cannot comment on on-going member issues.”