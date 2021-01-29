OSDH: 10% of eligible Oklahomans have received first COVID-19 vaccine

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials say that about 10% of eligible adults in Oklahoma have already received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We are incredibly thrilled to have reached such a significant milestone,” said State Commissioner of Health Dr. Lance Frye. “Thanks to the help of numerous partners, such as our local county health departments, hospitals, long term care facilities, Walgreens and CVS and many others, we have been able to get the vaccine into the arms of our most vulnerable populations. Now, 373,279 Oklahomans are on their way to being protected from COVID-19. Of those, 315,034 have received their first dose. An additional 58,245 have completed the full vaccine series and are entirely protected. While we are excited about this progress, our work is far from over. As we work through distribution of the vaccine, we need Oklahomans to help us keep everyone safe by continuing to follow the 3 W’s: Wear a mask, wash your hands and watch your distance.”

As of Jan. 28, the Oklahoma State Department of Health says 612,853 Oklahomans have registered to receive the vaccine.

So far, there have been 118,390 appointments booked.

“Today’s milestone is exciting, but we cannot let up on the gas,” said Keith Reed, Deputy Commissioner with OSDH. “Each person vaccinated represents one precious life protected. Our focus right now remains on our 65 and older population, as we know they have been the most vulnerable to the spread of this virus. We will continue to find ways to deliver the vaccine to as many Oklahomans as possible in a safe and efficient manner.”

The Operation (formerly Operation Warp Speed) notified the state this week to expect 103,350 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to be delivered next week. This number is an overall 16% increase in prime doses that is expected to be maintained over the next three weeks.

To find out when you may be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, pre-register through the Vaccine Scheduler Portal at https://vaccinate.oklahoma.gov/.