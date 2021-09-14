OSDH: 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are reporting 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 585,721 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 1,029 cases since Monday, Sept. 13.

At this point, officials believe there are 18,742 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 9,600 deaths as of Tuesday. That’s a jump of 34 new deaths since Monday’s numbers were released.

Officials say there were 1,352 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 28 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.1 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.76 million have completed the series.