OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Oklahoma.

On Wednesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 1,016,945 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 1,010 cases.

At this point, officials believe there are 7,674 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 14,488 deaths as of Wednesday. That’s an increase of 63 deaths since Tuesday’s numbers.

Officials say there were 766 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 47 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.75 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2.20 million have completed the series.