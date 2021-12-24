OSDH: 1,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Oklahoma

FILE - Hospital workers process COVID-19 tests at a hospital in Aiea, Hawaii, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted revised guidelines on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, that are loosening rules that call on health care workers to stay out of work for 10 days if they test positive for COVID-19. Those workers will be allowed to come back to work after seven days if they test negative and don’t have symptoms. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say they have recorded 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Christmas Eve.

On Friday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 694,210 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 1,011 cases since Thursday, Dec. 23.

At this point, officials believe there are 12,950 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 12,348 deaths as of Thursday. Officials did not have updated data for Friday’s report.

Officials say there were 750 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 17 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.48 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2 million have completed the series.

