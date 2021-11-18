OSDH: 1,056 new COVID-19 cases, 49 deaths in Oklahoma

EMS technician Emmanuel Orrego, left, administers the COVID-19 PCR test to Yosdany Lugo, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health leaders say Oklahoma has seen 1,056 new COVID-19 cases and 49 additional deaths.

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 657,630 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 1,056 cases since Thursday, Nov. 18.

At this point, officials believe there are 8,484 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 11,708 deaths as of Wednesday. Officials say that’s 49 additional deaths from Thursday’s numbers.

Officials say there were 431 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 14 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.38 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2 million have completed the series.