OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State health leaders have reported 1,000 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

On Friday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 1,019,489 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 1,161 cases.

At this point, officials believe there are 6,385 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 14,541 deaths as of Friday. That’s an increase of 4 deaths since Thursday’s numbers.

Officials say there were 804 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 46 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.75 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2.20 million have completed the series.