OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are reporting 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma.

On Friday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 1,013,287 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 1,119 cases since Thursday.

At this point, officials believe there are 11,874 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 14,223 deaths as of Friday. That’s an increase of 22 deaths since Thursday’s numbers.

Officials say there were 1,067 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 55 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.75 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2.20 million have completed the series.