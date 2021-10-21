OSDH: 1,148 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma

In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, a certified medical assistant prepares doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are reporting 1,148 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma and 58 new COVID-19 deaths.

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 637,908 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 1,148 cases since Wednesday, Oct. 20.

At this point, officials believe there are 7,412 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 11,068 deaths as of Thursday. Officials say that’s 58 additional deaths from Wednesday’s numbers.

Officials say there were 642 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 20 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.29 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.94 million have completed the series.