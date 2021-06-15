OSDH: 1,150 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are reporting 1,150 active cases of coronavirus in Oklahoma Tuesday, June 15.
On Tuesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 454,929 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.
That’s an increase of 535 cases since Friday, June 11.
At this point, officials believe there are 1,150 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 8,546 deaths as of Tuesday.
Officials say there were 125 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days.
Health leaders say over 1.66 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.35 million have completed the series.
To learn more about guidelines regarding the pandemic, visit the CDC’s website.