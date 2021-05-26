OSDH: 119 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials say hospitalizations related to COVID-19 have slowly climbed in the Sooner State.

On Wednesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 452,496 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 119 cases.

At this point, officials believe there are 1,164 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 8,436 deaths as of Wednesday.

Officials say there were 139 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days.

Health leaders say over 1.62 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.31 million have completed the series.

To learn more about guidelines regarding the pandemic, visit the CDC’s website.