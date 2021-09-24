OSDH: 1,200 new COVID-19 cases reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are reporting 1,200 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma on Friday.
On Friday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 604,391 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.
That’s an increase of 1,230 cases since Thursday, Sept. 23.
At this point, officials believe there are 14,295 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 10,025 deaths as of Friday.
Officials say there were 1,172 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 31 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.
Health leaders say over 2.2 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.84 million have completed the series.