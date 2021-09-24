OSDH: 1,200 new COVID-19 cases reported in Oklahoma

Clinicians work on intubating a COVID-19 patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital on August 10, 2021 in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 surpassed another record in the state yesterday to 2,720 with Louisiana as one of the nation’s epicenters while the spread of the Delta variant continues. More than ninety percent of Louisiana’s hospitalized COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated. Lake Charles Memorial currently holds 52 COVID-19 patients, 25 of whom are in the ICU. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are reporting 1,200 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma on Friday.

On Friday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 604,391 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 1,230 cases since Thursday, Sept. 23.

At this point, officials believe there are 14,295 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 10,025 deaths as of Friday.

Officials say there were 1,172 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 31 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.2 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.84 million have completed the series.