OSDH: 12,048 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma

The omicron variant of COVID-19 is the latest “variant of concern” identified by the World Health Organization. (Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health leaders say hospitalizations in Oklahoma related to COVID-19 have surpassed 700.

Due to technical difficulties on Wednesday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health didn’t release new data until later in the day.

On Thursday, the data had not been updated.

At this point, officials believe there are 12,048 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 12,155 deaths as of Thursday.

Officials say there were 719 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 14 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.48 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2 million have completed the series.