OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say there were more than 1,300 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma on Thursday.

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 1,018,328 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 1,383 cases.

At this point, officials believe there are 7,083 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 14,537 deaths as of Thursday. That’s an increase of 49 deaths since Wednesday’s numbers.

Officials say there were 772 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 46 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.75 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2.20 million have completed the series.