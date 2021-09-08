OSDH: 1,300 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma

FILE – In this Friday, May 8, 2020 file photo, a respiratory therapist pulls on a second mask over her N95 mask before adding a face shield as she gets ready to go into a patient’s room in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at a hospital in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say there are 1,300 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma.

On Wednesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 572,223 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 1,300 cases since Tuesday, Sept. 7.

At this point, officials believe there are 20,432 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 9,370 deaths as of Wednesday.

Officials say there were 1,511 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 29 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Data from local hospitals on Sept. 8

Health leaders say over 2.1 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.76 million have completed the series.