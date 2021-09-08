OSDH: 1,300 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
a respiratory therapist pulls on a second mask over her N95 mask before adding a face shield as she gets ready to go into a patient's room in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at a hospital in Seattle.

FILE – In this Friday, May 8, 2020 file photo, a respiratory therapist pulls on a second mask over her N95 mask before adding a face shield as she gets ready to go into a patient’s room in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at a hospital in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say there are 1,300 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma.

On Wednesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 572,223 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 1,300 cases since Tuesday, Sept. 7.

At this point, officials believe there are 20,432 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 9,370 deaths as of Wednesday.

Officials say there were 1,511 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 29 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Data from local hospitals on Sept. 8

Health leaders say over 2.1 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.76 million have completed the series.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Trending

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter