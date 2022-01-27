OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials say Thursday’s new COVID-19 numbers include 2,000 delayed test results.

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 944,461 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 13,428 cases since Wednesday. Officials say about 2,000 cases were delayed in reporting and are more than 14 days old.

At this point, officials believe there are 121,621 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 13,129 deaths as of

Thursday. That’s 4 additional deaths from Wednesday’s numbers.

Officials say there were 2,070 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 58 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.68 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2.14 million have completed the series.