OSDH: 1,301 new COVID-19 cases, 745 hospitalizations in Oklahoma

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19. The World Health Organization has appointed an independent scientific panel to advise on whether vaccine shots need reformulating because of omicron or any other mutant. (Hannah A. Bullock, Azaibi Tamin/CDC via AP, File)

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19. The World Health Organization has appointed an independent scientific panel to advise on whether vaccine shots need reformulating because of omicron or any other mutant. (Hannah A. Bullock, Azaibi Tamin/CDC via AP, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma health leaders say there were 1,301 new COVID-19 cases in the Sooner State on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 684,579 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 1,301 cases since Tuesday, Dec. 14.

At this point, officials believe there are 13,313 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 12,157 deaths as of Wednesday. That’s 39 additional deaths reported since Tuesday’s numbers.

Officials say there were 745 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 15 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.48 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2 million have completed the series.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter