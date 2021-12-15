OSDH: 1,301 new COVID-19 cases, 745 hospitalizations in Oklahoma

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19. The World Health Organization has appointed an independent scientific panel to advise on whether vaccine shots need reformulating because of omicron or any other mutant. (Hannah A. Bullock, Azaibi Tamin/CDC via AP, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma health leaders say there were 1,301 new COVID-19 cases in the Sooner State on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 684,579 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 1,301 cases since Tuesday, Dec. 14.

At this point, officials believe there are 13,313 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 12,157 deaths as of Wednesday. That’s 39 additional deaths reported since Tuesday’s numbers.

Officials say there were 745 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 15 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.48 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2 million have completed the series.