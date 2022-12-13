OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – You’ve probably noticed a lot of sniffling and sneezing lately as more Oklahomans battle the cold and flu.

Officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health say 988 Oklahomans have been hospitalized with the flu since Sept. 1.

Data shows 375 of those hospitalizations came between Nov. 27 and Dec. 3.

So far, 14 people have lost their lives due to the virus in the Sooner State.

Eight of those deaths were from people 65-years-old and older, while five were between 50 and 64-years-old. One person who was between 18 and 49-years-old also passed away.

Symptoms of the flu include a fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches, and fatigue. Some people may experience vomiting and diarrhea, but experts say that is more common in children than adults.

Most people who get the flu will recover in a few days to less than two weeks. However, some people can develop serious complications.