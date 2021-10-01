OSDH: 1,400 new COVID-19 cases, 46 deaths in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are reporting 1,400 new COVID-19 cases and 46 new deaths in Oklahoma on Friday.

On Friday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 615,217 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 1,452 cases since Thursday, Sept. 30.

At this point, officials believe there are 11,494 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 10,332 deaths as of Friday. That’s an increase of 46 deaths since Thursday’s numbers were released.

Officials say there were 1,077 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 30 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.2 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.87 million have completed the series.