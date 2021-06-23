OSDH: 1,425 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials are reporting 181 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma.

On Wednesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 456,413 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 181 cases since Tuesday, June 22.

At this point, officials believe there are 1,425 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 8,584 deaths as of Wednesday.

Officials say there were 125 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days.

Health leaders say over 1.74 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.47 million have completed the series.

To learn more about guidelines regarding the pandemic, visit the CDC’s website.