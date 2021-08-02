OSDH: 15 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Oklahoma

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say the state’s COVID-19 cases have climbed by more than 5,000 since Friday.

On Monday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 486,232 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 5,597 cases since Friday, July 30.

At this point, officials believe there are 14,283 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 8,746 deaths as of Monday.

Officials say there were 739 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 21 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 1.86 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.58 million have completed the series.

To learn more about guidelines regarding the pandemic, visit the CDC’s website.