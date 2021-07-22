OSDH: 1,581 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials say there are 26 pediatric patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 469,982 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 1,581 cases since Wednesday, July 21.

At this point, officials believe there are 6,678 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 8,682 deaths as of Thursday.

Officials say there were 441 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 26 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 1.83 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.56 million have completed the series.

To learn more about guidelines regarding the pandemic, visit the CDC’s website.

