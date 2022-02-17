OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Centers for Disease Control say 49 additional COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Oklahoma.

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 1,012,168 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 1,614 cases since Wednesday.

At this point, officials believe there are 12,808 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 14,201 deaths as of Thursday. That’s an increase of 49 deaths since Wednesday’s numbers.

Officials say there were 1,121 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 55 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.73 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2.18 million have completed the series.