OSDH: 1,620 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma

FILE – A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital on Oct. 5, 2021, in Miami. U.S. regulators have opened up COVID-19 booster shots to all and more adults, Friday, Nov. 19, letting them choose another dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State health leaders say the state saw a dramatic jump in the number of new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 669,132 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 1,620 cases since Wednesday, Dec.1.

At this point, officials believe there are 8,525 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 11,949 deaths as of Wednesday. Officials did not update the death toll on Thursday.

Officials say there were 515 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 15 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.48 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2 million have completed the series.