OSDH: 165 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say there are 165 new cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

On Monday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 429,162 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 165 cases.

State health officials say they are now including the CDC’s number of COVID-19 deaths as a provisional count.

Health officials tell KFOR that since the switch, the death counts will only be updated weekly on Tuesdays.

The Oklahoma State Health Department has always tracked COVID-19 deaths in multiple ways. We have reported the CDC death numbers, which are based purely on death certificates, and our own methodology, which counts deaths after an epidemiological investigation in Acute Disease Service (ADS). Both systems are correct, but each comes with its pros and cons for evaluating deaths related to COVID-19. As cases increased toward the end of 2020, our investigating epidemiologists began encountering larger numbers of incomplete records requiring in-depth investigation. This has resulted in an increasing difference between the OSDH death count and the one reported by CDC. Both the CDC and ADS numbers will continue to be available to Oklahomans, but the CDC number will become our primary reported number. We will also continue our case investigation process through ADS and state epidemiologists. However, we feel this reporting change will align better with CDC’s numbers and will provide the most up-to-date and transparent information for Oklahomans. Addressing a global crisis in our home state requires flexibility to change course when conditions on the ground mandate a new approach. This is one of those times. Transparency and access to data is the priority here, and we feel this change is best to keep our state accountable to all Oklahomans during the ongoing fight against COVID-19. Every single death in Oklahoma is a tragedy, and every single life has been and will be counted and remembered as we endure this pandemic.” STATE EPIDEMIOLOGIST DR. JARED TAYLOR

As a result of that inclusion, the deaths jumped to 7,219, compared to the 4,534 reported by the health department.

Right now, officials say there are 367 people in Oklahoma hospitals with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

So far, the state reports that 638,966 Oklahomans have received their first dose of the vaccine, while 368,851 have completed both doses.

Here is the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties:

Adair: 3,130 (25 deaths) (2,954 recovered)

Alfalfa: 1,149 (5 deaths) (1,135 recovered)

Atoka: 1,784 (13 deaths) (1,705 recovered)

Beaver: 448 (6 deaths) (424 recovered)

Beckham: 2,798 (37 deaths) (2,670 recovered)

Blaine: 1,005 (8 deaths) (957 recovered)

Bryan: 5,985 (56 deaths) (5,683 recovered)

Caddo: 3,858 (58 deaths) (3,649 recovered)

Canadian: 16,096 (97 deaths) (15,651 recovered)

Carter: 5,762 (60 deaths) (5,526 recovered)

Cherokee: 5,463 (44 deaths) (5,170 recovered)

Choctaw: 1,579 (14 deaths) (1,487 recovered)

Cimarron: 203 (1 death) (197 recovered)

Cleveland: 28,981 (274 deaths) (27,767 recovered)

Coal: 684 (14 deaths) (654 recovered)

Comanche: 12,271 (140 deaths) (11,552 recovered)

Cotton: 658 (13 deaths) (609 recovered)

Craig: 1,898 (11 deaths) (1,832 recovered)

Creek: 6,649 (117 deaths) (6,386 recovered)

Custer: 4,031 (72 deaths) (3,879 recovered)

Delaware: 4,429 (62 deaths) (4,234 recovered)

Dewey: 537 (6 deaths) (514 recovered)

Ellis: 352 (3 deaths) (337 recovered)

Garfield: 7,620 (78 deaths) (7,358 recovered)

Garvin: 3,480 (52 deaths) (3,332 recovered)

Grady: 5,693 (76 deaths) (5,481 recovered)

Grant: 540 (7 deaths) (526 recovered)

Greer: 539 (17 deaths) (505 recovered)

Harmon: 290 (3 deaths) (270 recovered)

Harper: 408 (4 deaths) (395 recovered)

Haskell: 1,230 (11 deaths) (1,164 recovered)

Hughes: 1,171 (17 deaths) (1,099 recovered)

Jackson: 2,957 (44 deaths) (2,790 recovered)

Jefferson: 673 (12 deaths) (647 recovered)

Johnston: 1,335 (20 deaths) (1,264 recovered)

Kay: 5,104 (81 deaths) (4,873 recovered)

Kingfisher: 1,997 (24 deaths) (1,938 recovered)

Kiowa: 801 (16 deaths) (744 recovered)

Latimer: 820 (9 deaths) (779 recovered)

Le Flore: 5,426 (44 deaths) (5,248 recovered)

Lincoln: 3,099 (54 deaths) (2,972 recovered)

Logan: 4,020 (28 deaths) (3,847 recovered)

Love: 1,434 (12 deaths) (1,389 recovered)

Major: 941 (12 deaths) (910 recovered)

Marshall: 1,875 (12 deaths) (1,824 recovered)

Mayes: 4,043 (38 deaths) (3,857 recovered)

McClain: 5,066 (50 deaths) (4,845 recovered)

McCurtain: 3,836 (64 deaths) (3,587 recovered)

McIntosh: 1,942 (35 deaths) (1,804 recovered)

Murray: 1,927 (22 deaths) (1,855 recovered)

Muskogee: 9,138 (106 deaths) (8,631 recovered)

Noble: 1,358 (13 deaths) (1,294 recovered)

Nowata: 1,113 (16 deaths) (1,066 recovered)

Okfuskee: 1,766 (20 deaths) (1,708 recovered)

Oklahoma: 81,751 (758 deaths) (78,781 recovered)

Okmulgee: 3,640 (50 deaths) (3,508 recovered)

Osage: 4,515 (52 deaths) (4,362 recovered)

Other: 7

Ottawa: 3,646 (46 deaths) (3,527 recovered)

Pawnee: 1,731 (33 deaths) (1,644 recovered)

Payne: 8,442 (47 deaths) (8,196 recovered)

Pittsburg: 4,481 (39 deaths) (4,292 recovered)

Pontotoc: 4,974 (48 deaths) (4,762 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 7,984 (79 deaths) (7,701 recovered)

Pushmataha: 995 (14 deaths) (939 recovered)

Roger Mills: 384 (7 deaths) (362 recovered)

Rogers: 9,980 (119 deaths) (9,604 recovered)

Seminole: 2,774 (39 deaths) (2,629 recovered)

Sequoyah: 3,984 (31 deaths) (3,827 recovered)

Stephens: 4,704 (68 deaths) (4,538 recovered)

Texas: 3,459 (24 deaths) (3,373 recovered)

Tillman: 756 (14 deaths) (715 recovered)

Tulsa: 71,581 (723 deaths) (69,508 recovered)

Wagoner: 7,754 (83 deaths) (7,488 recovered)

Washington: 4,884 (89 deaths) (4,666 recovered)

Washita: 1,057 (9 deaths) (1,020 recovered)

Woods: 1,189 (11 deaths) (1,161 recovered)

Woodward: 3,098 (18 deaths) (3,011 recovered)

In all, officials believe there are 12,038 active cases of COVID-19 across Oklahoma.

According to health department data on Monday, officials believe 412,590 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.