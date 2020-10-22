OSDH: 17 Oklahomans hospitalized with the flu this season

FILE – This Jan. 23, 2020 file photo shows a patient receiving a flu vaccination in Mesquite, Texas. On Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the vaccine has been more than 50% effective in preventing flu illness severe enough to send a child to the doctor’s office. Health experts consider that pretty good. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As officials warn about the growing number of hospitalizations related to COVID-19, doctors are also seeing some Oklahomans in the hospital with the flu.

Since Sept. 1, officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health say 17 patients have been hospitalized due to the flu.

Fortunately, no deaths have been reported.

Last flu season, 84 patients died from the flu and more than 3,400 Oklahomans were hospitalized with the virus.

Symptoms of the flu include fever, chills, muscle aches, cough, congestion, runny nose, headaches, and fatigue.

Health experts are concerned about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the upcoming flu season, adding that both viruses can negatively affect the respiratory system.

Since March, more than 112,000 Oklahomans have contracted COVID-19 and hundreds remain in the hospital with complications from the virus.