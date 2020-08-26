OSDH: 19 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say there were 19 additional COVID-19 deaths to report, bringing the total number of deaths in Oklahoma to 763 since March.

On Wednesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 54,838 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

That’s an increase of 666 cases in the past 24 hours, or a 1.2% increase.

Officials say there were 19 additional deaths, meaning the death toll stands at 763.

While most of the deaths occurred in people who are 50-years-old or older, health department data shows that a woman and a man in the 36 to 49-year-old age group also died.

Right now, officials say there are 533 people who are hospitalized with either a confirmed or presumptive case of COVID-19.

The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties is as follows:

Adair: 417 (6 deaths) (326 recovered)

Alfalfa: 12 (5 recovered)

Atoka: 100 (1 death) (81 recovered)

Beaver: 42 (40 recovered)

Beckham: 118 (1 death) (72 recovered)

Blaine: 62 (43 recovered)

Bryan: 563 (3 deaths) (485 recovered)

Caddo: 522 (20 deaths) (436 recovered)

Canadian: 1,455 (11 deaths) (1,268 recovered)

Carter: 399 (6 deaths) (354 recovered)

Cherokee: 597 (5 deaths) (461 recovered)

Choctaw: 229 (1 death) (200 recovered)

Cimarron: 14 ( 7 recovered)

Cleveland: 3,638 (63 deaths) (3,168 recovered)

Coal: 50 (44 recovered)

Comanche: 1,203 (11 deaths) (943 recovered)

Cotton: 26 (2 deaths) (19 recovered)

Craig: 112 (1 death) (92 recovered)

Creek: 765 (20 deaths) (663 recovered)

Custer: 303 (230 recovered)

Delaware: 521 (20 deaths) (442 recovered)

Dewey: 18 (11 recovered)

Ellis: 6 (6 recovered)

Garfield: 816 (10 deaths) (550 recovered)

Garvin: 258 (4 deaths) (234 recovered)

Grady: 501 (7 deaths) (459 recovered)

Grant: 23 (20 recovered)

Greer: 87 (8 deaths) (74 recovered)

Harmon: 37 (29 recovered)

Harper: 17 (14 recovered)

Haskell: 152 (3 deaths) (80 recovered)

Hughes: 205 (3 deaths) (152 recovered)

Jackson: 576 (8 deaths) (537 recovered)

Jefferson: 34 (31 recovered)

Johnston: 70 (51 recovered)

Kay: 294 (11 deaths) (249 recovered)

Kingfisher: 240 (158 recovered)

Kiowa: 40 (1 death) (32 recovered)

Latimer: 107 (2 deaths) (98 recovered)

Le Flore: 575 (3 deaths) (429 recovered)

Lincoln: 279 (5 deaths) (221 recovered)

Logan: 277 (1 death) (235 recovered)

Love: 89 (77 recovered)

Major: 45 (1 death) (39 recovered)

Marshall: 128 (1 death) (114 recovered)

Mayes: 399 (9 deaths) (331 recovered)

McClain: 544 (4 deaths) (472 recovered)

McCurtain: 981 (29 deaths) (810 recovered)

McIntosh: 228 (4 deaths) (193 recovered)

Murray: 87 (1 death) (82 recovered)

Muskogee: 697 (16 deaths) (517 recovered)

Noble: 100 (2 deaths) (87 recovered)

Nowata: 86 (1 death) (64 recovered)

Okfuskee: 96 (3 deaths) (72 recovered)

Oklahoma: 12,870 (148 deaths) (11,122 recovered)

Okmulgee: 585 (4 deaths) (491 recovered)

Osage: 608 (12 deaths) (543 recovered)

Other: 8

Ottawa: 488 (4 deaths) (415 recovered)

Pawnee: 201 (3 deaths) (162 recovered)

Payne: 961 (5 deaths) (798 recovered)

Pittsburg: 548 (15 deaths) (423 recovered)

Pontotoc: 229 (2 deaths) (203 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 776 (9 deaths) (482 recovered)

Pushmataha: 121 (1 death) (109 recovered)

Roger Mills: 13 (1 death) (9 recovered)

Rogers: 1,234 (37 deaths) (1,018 recovered)

Seminole: 302 (5 deaths) (237 recovered)

Sequoyah: 539 (7 deaths) (404 recovered)

Stephens: 241 (4 deaths) (203 recovered)

Texas: 1,115 (7 deaths) (1,073 recovered)

Tillman: 64 (1 death) (60 recovered)

Tulsa: 12,714 (128 deaths) (11,073 recovered)

Wagoner: 1,086 (23 deaths) (926 recovered)

Washington: 751 (39 deaths) (652 recovered)

Washita: 42 (32 recovered)

Woods: 24 (22 recovered)

Woodward: 78 (50 recovered).

In all, officials believe there are 7,661 active cases of COVID-19 across Oklahoma.

According to health department data on Wednesday, officials believe 46,414 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

