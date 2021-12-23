OSDH: 1,900 new COVID-19 cases reported in Oklahoma

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19. The World Health Organization has appointed an independent scientific panel to advise on whether vaccine shots need reformulating because of omicron or any other mutant. (Hannah A. Bullock, Azaibi Tamin/CDC via AP, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State health leaders are reporting a 1,900 jump in COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma.

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 693,199 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 1,917 cases since Wednesday, Dec. 22.

At this point, officials believe there are 12,491 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 12,348 deaths as of Thursday. That’s an increase of 22 deaths since Wednesday’s numbers.

Officials say there were 760 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 18 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.48 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2 million have completed the series.