OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are reporting 2,000 additional COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma.

On Friday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 1,005,388 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 2,230 cases since Thursday’s numbers.

At this point, officials believe there are 29,565 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 13,830 deaths as of

Thursday. No additional information was provided on Friday.

Officials say there were 1,655 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 68 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.73 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2.18 million have completed the series.