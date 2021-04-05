OSDH: 226 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say more than 440,000 Oklahomans have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic began last year.

On Monday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 440,022 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 226 cases.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 7,961 deaths as of Monday.

Officials say there are 203 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 right now.

Health leaders say that almost 1.9 million Oklahomans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

