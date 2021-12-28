OSDH: 2,400 new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rise in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Following the Christmas holidays, state health leaders are reporting a jump in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Oklahoma.

On Tuesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 700,033 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 2,443 new cases since Monday’s numbers were released.

At this point, officials believe there are 15,459 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 12,374 deaths as of Dec. 23.

Officials say there were 806 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 18 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.57 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2 million have completed the series.