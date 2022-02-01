OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health leaders are reporting 2,400 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 979,349 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 2,435 cases since Monday’s numbers.

At this point, officials believe there are 98,659 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 13,341 deaths as of

Tuesday. That’s 8 additional deaths from Monday’s numbers.

Officials say there were 2,017 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 85 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.68 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2.14 million have completed the series.