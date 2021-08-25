OSDH: 2,500 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths in Oklahoma

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are reporting 26 additional COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma.

On Wednesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 534,922 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 2,534 cases since Tuesday, Aug. 24.

At this point, officials believe there are 20,191 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 9,030 deaths as of Wednesday.

Officials say there were 1,578 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 66 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.05 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.68 million have completed the series.