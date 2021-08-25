OSDH: 2,500 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are reporting 26 additional COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma.
On Wednesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 534,922 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.
That’s an increase of 2,534 cases since Tuesday, Aug. 24.
At this point, officials believe there are 20,191 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 9,030 deaths as of Wednesday.
Officials say there were 1,578 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 66 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.
Health leaders say over 2.05 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.68 million have completed the series.