OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The CDC has recorded 72 additional deaths in Oklahoma connected to COVID-19.

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 1,003,158 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 2,678 cases since Wednesday’s numbers.

At this point, officials believe there are 34,236 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 13,830 deaths as of

Thursday. That’s 72 additional deaths from Wednesday’s numbers.

Officials say there were 1,715 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 69 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.73 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2.18 million have completed the series.