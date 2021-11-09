OSDH: 265 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths in Oklahoma

Digital generated image of Covid-19 cell surrounded by plexus structured shell on black background. (File: Getty)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say there are 12 additional COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma.

On Tuesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 650,269 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 265 cases since Monday, Nov. 8.

At this point, officials believe there are 5,186 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 11,546 deaths as of Tuesday. Officials say that’s 12 additional deaths from Monday’s numbers.

Officials say there were 399 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 18 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.32 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.96 million have completed the series.