OSDH: 270 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials have released an updated number of deaths connected to COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

On Tuesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 429,432 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 270 cases.

State health officials say they are now including the CDC’s number of COVID-19 deaths as a provisional count.

COVID-19 death discrepancy: OSDH adds CDC numbers to daily report

Health officials tell KFOR that since the switch, the death counts will only be updated weekly on Tuesdays.

The Oklahoma State Health Department has always tracked COVID-19 deaths in multiple ways. We have reported the CDC death numbers, which are based purely on death certificates, and our own methodology, which counts deaths after an epidemiological investigation in Acute Disease Service (ADS). Both systems are correct, but each comes with its pros and cons for evaluating deaths related to COVID-19. As cases increased toward the end of 2020, our investigating epidemiologists began encountering larger numbers of incomplete records requiring in-depth investigation. This has resulted in an increasing difference between the OSDH death count and the one reported by CDC. Both the CDC and ADS numbers will continue to be available to Oklahomans, but the CDC number will become our primary reported number. We will also continue our case investigation process through ADS and state epidemiologists. However, we feel this reporting change will align better with CDC’s numbers and will provide the most up-to-date and transparent information for Oklahomans. Addressing a global crisis in our home state requires flexibility to change course when conditions on the ground mandate a new approach. This is one of those times. Transparency and access to data is the priority here, and we feel this change is best to keep our state accountable to all Oklahomans during the ongoing fight against COVID-19. Every single death in Oklahoma is a tragedy, and every single life has been and will be counted and remembered as we endure this pandemic.” STATE EPIDEMIOLOGIST DR. JARED TAYLOR

As a result of that inclusion, the deaths jumped to 7,307, compared to the 4,701 reported by the health department.

Hannah White is the first Oklahoman to receive the vaccine. White is an emergency room Registered Nurse.

Right now, officials say there are 333 people in Oklahoma hospitals with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

So far, the state reports that 638,966 Oklahomans have received their first dose of the vaccine, while 368,851 have completed both doses.

Here is a link to the most recent Epidemiology Report provided by the state.

Here is the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties:

Adair: 3,130 (26 deaths) (2,960 recovered)

Alfalfa: 1,149 (5 deaths) (1,135 recovered)

Atoka: 1,784 (13 deaths) (1,718 recovered)

Beaver: 449 (6 deaths) (425 recovered)

Beckham: 2,801 (39 deaths) (2,673 recovered)

Blaine: 1,005 (8 deaths) (958 recovered)

Bryan: 5,987 (57 deaths) (5,693 recovered)

Caddo: 3,858 (61 deaths) (3,652 recovered)

Canadian: 16,100 (100 deaths) (15,666 recovered)

Carter: 5,762 (63 deaths) (5,542 recovered)

Cherokee: 5,466 (44 deaths) (5,178 recovered)

Choctaw: 1,579 (14 deaths) (1,490 recovered)

Cimarron: 203 (1 death) (197 recovered)

Cleveland: 29,001 (282 deaths) (27,780 recovered)

Coal: 684 (14 deaths) (654 recovered)

Comanche: 12,288 (145 deaths) (11,614 recovered)

Cotton: 659 (14 deaths) (611 recovered)

Craig: 1,900 (11 deaths) (1,836 recovered)

Creek: 6,656 (121 deaths) (6,395 recovered)

Custer: 4,033 (72 deaths) (3,882 recovered)

Delaware: 4,430 (63 deaths) (4,250 recovered)

Dewey: 537 (6 deaths) (515 recovered)

Ellis: 352 (3 deaths) (338 recovered)

Garfield: 7,621 (82 deaths) (7,362 recovered)

Garvin: 3,480 (54 deaths) (3,334 recovered)

Grady: 5,698 (80 deaths) (5,487 recovered)

Grant: 540 (7 deaths) (526 recovered)

Greer: 539 (17 deaths) (505 recovered)

Harmon: 290 (3 deaths) (270 recovered)

Harper: 408 (4 deaths) (395 recovered)

Haskell: 1,230 (11 deaths) (1,165 recovered)

Hughes: 1,174 (18 deaths) (1,100 recovered)

Jackson: 2,957 (45 deaths) (2,798 recovered)

Jefferson: 673 (12 deaths) (647 recovered)

Johnston: 1,335 (20 deaths) (1,268 recovered)

Kay: 5,104 (83 deaths) (4,880 recovered)

Kingfisher: 1,997 (26 deaths) (1,937 recovered)

Kiowa: 801 (16 deaths) (745 recovered)

Latimer: 820 (9 deaths) (780 recovered)

Le Flore: 5,427 (46 deaths) (5,262 recovered)

Lincoln: 3,100 (57 deaths) (2,971 recovered)

Logan: 4,020 (31 deaths) (3,851 recovered)

Love: 1,434 (13 deaths) (1,388 recovered)

Major: 941 (12 deaths) (910 recovered)

Marshall: 1,876 (12 deaths) (1,825 recovered)

Mayes: 4,050 (39 deaths) (3,864 recovered)

McClain: 5,069 (52 deaths) (4,851 recovered)

McCurtain: 3,836 (69 deaths) (3,592 recovered)

McIntosh: 1,942 (37 deaths) (1,810 recovered)

Murray: 1,929 (23 deaths) (1,858 recovered)

Muskogee: 9,140 (113 deaths) (8,631 recovered)

Noble: 1,358 (14 deaths) (1,294 recovered)

Nowata: 1,114 (16 deaths) (1,066 recovered)

Okfuskee: 1,766 (21 deaths) (1,707 recovered)

Oklahoma: 81,815 (791 deaths) (78,855 recovered)

Okmulgee: 3,643 (50 deaths) (3,512 recovered)

Osage: 4,517 (56 deaths) (4,364 recovered)

Other: 7 (2 recovered)

Ottawa: 3,647 (48 deaths) (3,532 recovered)

Pawnee: 1,731 (33 deaths) (1,647 recovered)

Payne: 8,452 (49 deaths) (8,213 recovered)

Pittsburg: 4,481 (42 deaths) (4,298 recovered)

Pontotoc: 4,978 (49 deaths) (4,779 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 7,991 (81 deaths) (7,714 recovered)

Pushmataha: 995 (14 deaths) (940 recovered)

Roger Mills: 384 (7 deaths) (362 recovered)

Rogers: 9,986 (124 deaths) (9,604 recovered)

Seminole: 2,776 (41 deaths) (2,632 recovered)

Sequoyah: 3,985 (32 deaths) (3,831 recovered)

Stephens: 4,707 (71 deaths) (4,541 recovered)

Texas: 3,459 (25 deaths) (3,372 recovered)

Tillman: 757 (15 deaths) (715 recovered)

Tulsa: 71,641 (746 deaths) (69,566 recovered)

Wagoner: 7,756 (86 deaths) (7,493 recovered)

Washington: 4,898 (91 deaths) (4,684 recovered)

Washita: 1,057 (9 deaths) (1,021 recovered)

Woods: 1,189 (11 deaths) (1,161 recovered)

Woodward: 3,098 (20 deaths) (3,015 recovered)

Coronavirus representation

In all, officials believe there are 11,637 active cases of COVID-19 across Oklahoma.

According to health department data on Tuesday, officials believe 413,094 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus.

(NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.