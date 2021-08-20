OSDH: 2,800 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials say 56 Oklahoma children have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oklahoma over the past few days.

On Friday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 524,376 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 2,851 cases since Thursday, Aug. 19.

At this point, officials believe there are 20,483 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 8,957 deaths as of Friday.

Officials say there were 1,487 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 56 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.65 million have completed the series.

