OSDH: 3,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Oklahoma

Digital generated image of Covid-19 cell surrounded by plexus structured shell on black background. (File: Getty)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials are reporting a dramatic jump in the number of new COVID-19 cases.

On Friday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 681,346 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 3,003 cases since Thursday, Dec. 9.

At this point, officials believe there are 14,131 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 12,070 deaths as of Friday. That is an increase of 10 new deaths from Thursday’s numbers.

Officials say there were 616 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 15 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.48 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2 million have completed the series.