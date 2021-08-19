OSDH: 32 COVID-19 deaths reported in Oklahoma

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials are reporting 32 COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma on Thursday.

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 521,525 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 2,502 cases since Wednesday, Aug. 18.

At this point, officials believe there are 19,887 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 8,938 deaths as of Thursday.

Officials say there were 1,415 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 49 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.65 million have completed the series.

Key takeaways from the weekly epidemiology report provided by the state. The detailed reports are released every Wednesday evening.

  • 15,490 new COVID-19 cases from last week to this week (+10.0% increase from last week).
  • 49.6% of eligible Oklahomans are fully vaccinated (+1.8% increase from last week).
  • 7.8% of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals in the past 30 days were fully vaccinated. A fully vaccinated individual is considered someone who is two weeks or beyond from receiving the last dose of a one-dose or two-dose COVID-19 vaccine series.
  • 0.27% of fully vaccinated individuals have experienced breakthrough cases.
  • 75,065 new vaccine doses (+4.8% increase from last week). OSDH continues to encourage all Oklahomans to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

To learn more about guidelines regarding the pandemic, visit the CDC’s website.

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

